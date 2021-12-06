Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.