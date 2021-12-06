Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

