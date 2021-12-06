Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.46

Shares of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Eagle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

