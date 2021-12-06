Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 258,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,301,923 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $9.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

