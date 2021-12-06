Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 258,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,301,923 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $9.61.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
