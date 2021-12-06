GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Shares of GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT) rose 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a P/E ratio of -45.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.85.

About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.

