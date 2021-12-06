Gulden (NLG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $56,757.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $56,757.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00319353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,569,598 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

