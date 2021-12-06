Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.51

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 3871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $502.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.11% of Hailiang Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

