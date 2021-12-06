Halfords Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of HLFDY stock remained flat at $$7.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Halfords Group
