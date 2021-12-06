Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Trading Down 33.3%

Harte Gold Corp. (TSE:HRT) fell 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,433,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,157,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40.

About Harte Gold (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

