Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $7.31

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.31 or 0.00014358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $113.65 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.67 or 0.08543876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00315415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.57 or 0.00924316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00077091 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.02 or 0.00394860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00290841 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,547,648 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

