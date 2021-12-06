Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Up to $33.52

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $34.94. Hawkins shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 34,841 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth $353,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

