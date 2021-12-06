HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 16.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,517,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after buying an additional 93,683 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 110.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.19. 2,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.