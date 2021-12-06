Head to Head Analysis: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) vs. Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Alphabet alerts:

This table compares Alphabet and Golden Path Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25% Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Golden Path Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97 Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet currently has a consensus target price of $3,207.64, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Golden Path Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.37 $40.27 billion $103.84 27.45 Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Path Acquisition.

Summary

Alphabet beats Golden Path Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Golden Path Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.