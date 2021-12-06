Head-To-Head Analysis: ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) & Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ATIF has a beta of -1.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ATIF and Pharma-Bio Serv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATIF and Pharma-Bio Serv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $690,000.00 42.52 -$14.88 million N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million 1.05 $2.05 million $0.13 7.46

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv 14.98% 13.10% 10.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats ATIF on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services. ATIF Holdings was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting. The company was founded in February, 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

