Head-To-Head Analysis: C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) vs. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -265.03% -26.49% -19.89% Repligen 20.06% 9.81% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 51.31 -$66.33 million N/A N/A Repligen $366.26 million 37.38 $59.93 million $2.10 117.91

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than C4 Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for C4 Therapeutics and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00

C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.49%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $316.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.97%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repligen beats C4 Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

