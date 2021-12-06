Head to Head Comparison: China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) versus Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) and Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Xiangtai Food and Mitsubishi Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Xiangtai Food $110.55 million 0.80 -$4.88 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Chemical $30.73 billion 0.37 -$71.04 million $3.92 9.62

China Xiangtai Food has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitsubishi Chemical.

Risk and Volatility

China Xiangtai Food has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Xiangtai Food and Mitsubishi Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Xiangtai Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of China Xiangtai Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsubishi Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Xiangtai Food and Mitsubishi Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Chemical 3.47% 8.00% 2.40%

Summary

Mitsubishi Chemical beats China Xiangtai Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat. The company also provides sausage, bacon, canned meat, and sliced and ground pork. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, the People's Republic of China.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers. The Chemicals segment markets methyl methacrylate, petrochemicals, and carbon. The Industrial Gas segment offers gas for the steel, chemical, and electronics industries. The Healthcare segment manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and clinical testing products. The company was founded on October 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

