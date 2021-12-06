Head to Head Review: F & M Bank (FMBM) vs. Its Peers

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS: FMBM) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare F & M Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for F & M Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|F & M Bank
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|F & M Bank Competitors
|2155
|8934
|7219
|507
|2.32
Volatility & Risk
F & M Bank has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares F & M Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|F & M Bank
|24.88%
|12.87%
|1.14%
|F & M Bank Competitors
|28.76%
|12.41%
|1.26%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
2.8% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of F & M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. F & M Bank pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares F & M Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|F & M Bank
|$49.00 million
|$8.79 million
|8.00
|F & M Bank Competitors
|$1.21 billion
|$208.72 million
|12.33
F & M Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
F & M Bank peers beat F & M Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About F & M Bank
F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers. Its loans are grouped into segments: construction/land development, farmland, real estate, multi-family, commercial real estate, home equity closed end, home equity open end, commercial & industrialnon-real estate, consumer, credit cards and dealer finance. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Timberville, VA.
