Head to Head Survey: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) versus Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Atlas Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.79 -$324.73 million $3.94 10.68 Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 21.13% 14.56% 6.56% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and Atlas Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 12 0 2.80 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.30%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

