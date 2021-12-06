Head-To-Head Survey: Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) vs. The Competition

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: NYMX) is one of 38 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nymox Pharmaceutical to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors 196 717 1176 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 28.61%. Given Nymox Pharmaceutical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nymox Pharmaceutical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -$11.74 million -9.47 Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors $396.38 million $34.77 million 51.34

Nymox Pharmaceutical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical. Nymox Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -558.19% -288.11% Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors -2,667.34% -243.40% -113.26%

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical competitors beat Nymox Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. The company was founded by Paul Averback on May 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.