Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

BTSDF stock remained flat at $$1.84 during midday trading on Monday. Health and Happiness has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

