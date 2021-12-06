HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

HealthEquity stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,667.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

