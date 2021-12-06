HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.28 million.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,689.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.09.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

