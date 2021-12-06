HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.09 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.350 EPS.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 896,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,899. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5,667.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.09.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

