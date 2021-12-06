Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Achieves $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00181302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00033558 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.53 or 0.00572775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061840 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

