Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEINY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. Heineken has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

