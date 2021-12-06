Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

