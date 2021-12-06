Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Critical Contrast

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp 19.17% 10.26% 0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Magyar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.49 $4.44 million $1.63 16.07 Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.68 $6.12 million $1.01 11.95

Magyar Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

