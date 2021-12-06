Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $24.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $832.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.00. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 126.71%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 162,513 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

