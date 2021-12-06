Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Shares of HIBB opened at $69.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 110.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 58.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 67.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 55.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

