Hiblocks Trading Down 17.5% This Week (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $712,385.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.23 or 0.08559266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,175.76 or 0.99408527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00077037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002625 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

