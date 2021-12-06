Highland Private Wealth Management Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $307.00 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $854.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.22 and its 200 day moving average is $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

