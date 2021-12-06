Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

JPM stock opened at $161.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $475.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.