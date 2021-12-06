Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,300 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. 1,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,544. The stock has a market cap of $865.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

HSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.