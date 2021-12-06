Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Option Care Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

