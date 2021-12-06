Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,100 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of PBH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.74. 843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,130. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

