Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 307,300 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 532,541 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,906. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $256.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDSI. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

