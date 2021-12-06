Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 571,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after buying an additional 242,761 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. 16,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,160. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

