Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Teck Resources worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $239,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 117,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,122,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. 150,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

