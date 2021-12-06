Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $22.48 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,900 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $22,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $205,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 149.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

