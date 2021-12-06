Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of M/I Homes worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MHO traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.59. 4,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.