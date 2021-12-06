Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the quarter. CI Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of CI Financial worth $22,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIXX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CI Financial by 24,166.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in CI Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 96.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in CI Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CI Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 127,063 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.