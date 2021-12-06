Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.33 Million in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Computer Programs and Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 22.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $441.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,818 shares of company stock worth $786,673. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

