Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.78 Million in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Methanex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.33. 4,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

