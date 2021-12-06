Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at $417,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ CVLG traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $24.72. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $413.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

