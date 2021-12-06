Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 191,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $635,285. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

