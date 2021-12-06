Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 50,100 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $37.75. 116,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

