Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 319,128 Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 319,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Resources Connection as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

RGP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. 3,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,478. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.01. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.