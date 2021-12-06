Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,400 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of ChannelAdvisor worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,742. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

