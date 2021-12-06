Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,400 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,762,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 42,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,005 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.