Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,100 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of ArcBest worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Shares of ARCB traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.32. 1,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,069. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.