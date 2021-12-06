Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

THC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,093. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,444 shares of company stock worth $9,646,205 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.